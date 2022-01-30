Presque Isle State Park holds beginners course on learning how to snowshoe

Presque Isle State Park held a beginners course on learning how to snowshoe this winter.

Attendees gathered to learn how to snowshoe just in time for the deep snow on the grounds.

Snowshoes are considered a great way to get out and enjoy the snow more productively without worrying about sinking into it.

The course covered the different types of snow shoes, how to put them on, and the benefits of the shoes in the winter.

“The best thing to know is the longer the snowshoe, the more flotation you’re going to get, and that’s how snowshoes work. They work to extend the size of your foot so that you don’t sink down in the snow,” said Emily Pritchard, Presque Isle State Park Environmental Education Specialist.

Safety is an important aspect of snowshoes. To ensure that you are dressed to be outdoors wearing the appropriate amount of layers, keep your stance wide while wearing snow shoes.

Water breaks are also encouraged for walking in snow shoes, just as you would for a hike.