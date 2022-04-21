Folks in Erie have the chance to be part of a worldwide science project.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Presque Isle State Park is partnering with Asbury Woods for the “City Nature Challenge.”

People take pictures with their phones and then upload them to a free app called “iNaturalist.”

The snapshots give scientists needed information for their own research projects.

You can also help Presque Isle State Park survey their new land by the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

“We are going to walk on that land area for about two hours and we are just going to take pictures of every plant, any animal, any insects, anything that you hear,” said Stacey Marendt, Environmental Educator at Presque Isle State Park.

The “City Nature Challenge” will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.