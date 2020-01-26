Presque Isle State Park hosts annual snow day

While there was rain and not snow today, Presque Isle State Park held its annual snow day event.

This event today was at the Waterworks Area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Folks got to enjoy sled dogs, fishing demonstrations, horse drawn wagon rides and kids got the opportunity to build bird feeders.

Jon DeMarco of the Presque Isle Partnership says the event is a way to showcase what people can do there during the winter months regardless of the weather.

This is the sixth year Presque Isle has hosted Snow Day. The park draws over four millions visitors a year.