Presque Isle State Park impacted by recent harsh storm

A portion of Presque Isle is now open after the whole park had to close due to harsh weather conditions.

Here is a live look on how the most recent storm impacted the peninsula.

Swan Cover is the area where the park opening ends and is just west of the rangers station as well beach six.

As you make your way past this point, many different areas could be found under water.

Many people are stuck inside while obeying Governor Wolf’s stay at home order. So when Presque Isle State Park closed down, it left disappointment for those looking to get fresh air.

“It’s nice because it doesn’t matter if you have a cane, if you have a walker or a wheelchair. It gets you out of the house. It’s something to do. I take a picture of something different every day and send it to my grandkids so that they know we are still alive and well, but it’s a good place,” said Kathleen Johnson, Erie Resident.

Debris from the harsh winds Monday littered roadways and sidewalks throughout the park. In addition record high water levels caused different areas to flood.

“That level puts us at a range of if we get another six inches we’ll have to close significant points of the multi-purpose trail. If we get up a foot higher than that we’ll have significant water on the roadways as well, which will probably force us to close the entirety of the park at that point,” said Matt Greene, Operations Manager of Presque Isle State Park.

This is the time of year more people think about visiting Presque Isle. Whether for exercise, fishing or even to just gather at a picnic table.

However, What will happen if the water continues to rise?

“We are probably going to get to that 575 mark at some point here in the April or May time frame. If that happens we are just going to have to play it day by day. If we have calm days we will be able to keep majority of this stuff open. If we have windy days its definitely going to impact what we keep open and what we have to close,” said Greene.

The park is operating under limited staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the park officials, typically there would be an additional 30 workers to help restore the park.

Presque Isle officials say they hope to have the entire park open by some point tomorrow.