Presque Isle State Park looking to hire lifeguards for next summer

As some of us are preparing for the winter, others are getting ready for summer 2020.

Presque Isle State Park is now looking to hire lifeguards for next summer. For those looking to apply, they must be 16 years old and an above-average swimmer with well-rounded athletic ability. The starting wage for this job is nearly $14 an hour.

“We have programs down here where you’re not going to be working by yourself, especially your first summer,” said Drew Dunsmore, Lake Erie Lifeguard Supervisor. “You’ll always be under supervision of a supervisor or senior guard. We do a really great job in our program to introduce first year lifeguards to situations that they’re more than capable of handling.”

If you have any questions about the application or looking to apply, you can call Presque Isle State Park’s lifeguard headquarters at 814-833-0526