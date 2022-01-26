Presque Isle State Park looking to hire lifeguards for summer season

You’re probably not thinking about jumping in the lake waters anytime soon, but it won’t be long before thousands flock to Presque Isle State Park to do just that. Park staff say they want to be ready.

That’s why the task of hiring this year’s lifeguards are starting right now. Park staff are waiting for the actual applications to arrive from Harrisburg. In the meantime, anyone interested in a Memorial Day to Labor Day job should call the park.

The pay is $14.88/hr as much as 40 hours a week. The park will pay to get athletic people 16 years or older certified if you aren’t. However, they say they do want to talk to you by phone first.

“If someone does not pick up, please leave a very clear message with your first and last name and a phone number to reach you. We will get back to you ASAP,” said Steve Dunsmore, Lake Erie Lifeguards.

You can call the Presque Isle Lifeguards at (814) 833-0526.