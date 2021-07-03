Presque Isle State Park officials expect large crowds over the holiday weekend

Officials at Presque Isle State Park expect large crowds over the holiday weekend.

The manager of the park’s lifeguards reminds visitors that swimming is only allowed in guarded areas.

Those beaches will be marked with cones and 12 foot flag poles with a green, yellow, or red flag attached.

“They need to be within contact with [the flag poles] as far as at the water’s edge and in the water. Individuals that are needing assistance of any type if they’re on the beach, certainly ask the nearest lifeguard.” said Steve Dunsmore, Lake Erie Lifeguard Manager.

Open beaches this weekend include Beach one, three, six, eight, nine, ten, and eleven.