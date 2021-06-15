Presque Isle State Park officials respond to concerns over the damage to Perry Monument

Members of the community are concerned about the damage to the Perry Monument. Now there are some answers from Presque Isle State Park officials.

It’s a story we were first to report over the weekend. Here is an update about the damage and potential repairs.

Park officials don’t believe crumbling stone work at the monument was the result of vandalism. Instead they believe that a plaque on the monument fell off naturally.

After days of growing concern among Presque Isle State Park visitors, park officials provided an update on the damage to the Perry Monument releasing a statement that reads,

“There is no indication of anyone using any tools to pry anything from the monument or cut anything loose. It appears to have naturally fallen off.”

The statement also ensures visitors that park officials are presently working with the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission, DCNR, and a restoration company to handle the situation.

Several people voiced their concerns about the damage. However, park officials have the plaque as they prepare for restoration.

“Monuments are important to remember the past, remember those people who served their country. All monuments should be respected and kept in the position they were intended when they were built,” said

Sherry said that the monument commemorates the Battle of Lake Erie in 1813, describing it as Erie’s first national claim to fame.

“The ships were built here in Erie, foot of Cascade. The battle took place of course off of Sandusky on the western end of the lake. But the fact that ships come here, and Erie’s population grows, it’s important to the City of Erie, it’s important to the region,” said

Park officials said that at this time it is unclear how much the repairs to the monument will cost.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list