Presque Isle State Park officials respond to trash left behind at beaches

More visitors at Presque Isle State Park has unfortunately resulted in more trash being left behind on the beaches.

Presque Isle State Park officials are urging visitors to leave no trace of litter behind.

Recent photos on social media reveal bottles and garbage left behind on Presque Isle Beaches.

Park Operations Manager Matt Green is encouraging visitors to do the right thing.

“By putting it in one of our dumpsters out here, putting it in the right receptacle, or taking it with them, practicing those leave no trace principals that you would in a back country. This peninsula is part of the commonwealth. It’s part of our 121 park systems and it’s here for everybody. It’s here for everybody. So we just ask that everybody take a little time to take care of it,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Greene said that litter on the beach can cause harm to wildlife at Presque Isle State Park.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list