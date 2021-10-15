Presque Isle State Park operation officials seeing low beach erosion due to low lake water levels

Park operation officials at Presque Isle State Park are seeing low beach erosion and they’re saying it’s the lowest it’s been in many years.

Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager, is saying this is because of the low lake water levels. He says it’s important to conduct these walks on the beaches so they can monitor any glaring issues.

Greene says the routine also helps to determine how the erosion would look like before we head into the heavy winter season.

“Fall and winter storm season does a big number on the beaches of Presque Isle, so seeing where we have sand and don’t have sand gives us a good idea with what we needed to paying attention too over the winter,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Greene says the fall beach walk is the second of two yearly walks done by the Department of Environmental Protection.

