Folks in Erie now have the chance to be part of a worldwide science project.

On April 30th, Presque Isle State Park is partnering with Asbury Woods for the City Nature Challenge.

People will be able to take photos with their phones and then upload them to a free app called “I Naturalist.”

The snap shots give scientists the information for their own research projects.

You can help Presque Isle State Park survey their new land by the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

“We are going to go out and walk on that land area for about two hours and we are just going to take pictures of every plant, any animal, any bugs, any insects, anything that you hear,” said Stacey Marendt, Environmental Educator at Presque Isle State Park.

The City Nature Challenge will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.