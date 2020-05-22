Presque Isle State Park preparing for large number of visitors during Memorial Day weekend

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off, it looks like Presque Isle State Park is gearing up for a busy weekend.

Traditionally, the peninsula is a hot spot for weekend plans. This year, park officials are expecting higher than normal numbers with local attractions shut down. The beaches are open, but the water is off limits.

Park visitors that our crews spoke with don’t see that stopping crowds from showing up.

“I think everybody is trying to do the best they can with the pandemic. When you’re swimming, you can’t be six feet apart. You’re on each other, splashing, making friends. I think it was a good idea.” said Madison Brochey.

Presque Isle Beaches are expected to open early next month.