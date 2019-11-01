Presque Isle State Park remains closed as clean up continues

Presque Isle State Park is currently shut down after strong winds and rain blew through the area overnight, taking down trees and flooding areas of the park.

Throughout the day, hopeful park visitors driving down Peninsula Drive were greeted by a Park Ranger telling them the park was closed. Little did they know the mess that was inside the park.

As the month of November starts, Presque Isle State Park is turning away visitors. The park is closed until further notice due to storm damage.

One park employee saying this is the worst he has seen the park in his six years he has been there.

“It was the perfect storm. I’ve been here six years now and this is the worst that we’ve had it, as far as storm damage,” said Ryan Rager, Presque Isle State Park.

Storm winds gusting up to 52 miles per hour brought nine trees down in the front half of the park, and six to eight more in the back of the park.

The worst of the flooding occurring near the duck pond crossover area.

Cleaning the extensive damage left by the storm is two dozen crews from Presque Isle State Park and Jamestown.

Rager saying Pymatuning State Park quickly sent back up to help clear the park.

Luckily, there was no major damage done to any of the buildings besides Shelter 1, where a tree fell on top of it.

Rager saying he’s thankful the storm took place during the night, because there weren’t many park visitors when the storm hit.

“With it being overnight and not a lot of people being in the park, it made for the best time to have this happen,” said Rager.

The question many are wondering is when the park will reopen. The answer for that is up in the air, pending conditions. The hope is to have the gates reopen at 5 a.m. tomorrow.