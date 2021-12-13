Presque Isle State Park remains partially closed Monday as crews work to clean up and restore power to the park

Crews at Presque Isle State Park were busy over the weekend cleaning up and restoring power to the park after heavy winds hit our region.

Saturday’s windy weather caused some damage and flooding. Crews say a lot of debris was washed up on shore from the strong waves. There were also reports of trees and power lines down on the roadways and trails.

Park officials, however, say the damage was very limited.

“We were fortunate this go around because the structural damage was very, very limited. I mean we really didn’t have anything where in the past we’ve have had trees fall on shelters and pavilions and so forth,” said Ryan Rager, Presque Isle State Park.

Rager says the park will remain under a partial closure until later Monday.

