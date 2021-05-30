Presque Isle State Park reopens after being temporarily closed due to storm damage

Presque Isle State Park has reopened today after being temporarily closed due to storm damage.

The park operations manager said on Friday that some of the trees fell and took over some of the power line poles.

The park crews worked Friday evening through Saturday in order to clean the park up.

“Penelec yesterday came in, got trees off of the power lines, got the power lines reset, poles reset, and we were back on with power around 10:30 last night,” said Matt Greene, Operations Manager at Presque Isle.

Greene also said that there will be great weather for Memorial Day.