Presque Isle State Park has reopened after dealing with inclement weather on Tuesday.

The park has reopened, according to their Facebook page, after high winds throughout the day knocked down trees and caused safety hazards for visitors.

As a result of wind speeds exceeding 30 miles per hour and gusts of more than 50 miles per hour, Presque Isle State Park was closed to the public for the day.

Matt Greene, the park operations manager, said they’ve seen many trees and branches come down on Tuesday inside the park — several came down on the roadways, walking trails and duck blinds located in the park even seeing damages.