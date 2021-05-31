Presque Isle State Park reopens just in time for Memorial Day

Presque Isle State Park is back open just in time for Memorial Day. This, after a line of storms knocked down trees and caused damage throughout the park Friday, putting a damper on some holiday weekend plans.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Presque Isle this morning with an update on the condition of the park.

The storms on Friday caused a lot of damage, forcing crews to close the park for much of Memorial Day weekend.

Taking a look this morning, it still is a bit chilly out, but hopefully that will change as we head into the holiday.

Part of Peninsula Drive was closed this morning after a tree fell blocking the road at the intersection with Fisher drive.

Over the weekend, several trees fell on power lines knocking out power. Park officials say a transformer was also damaged by downed trees.

Crews worked around the clock cleaning up and restoring power, finally getting the power back online late Saturday night.

Now, the tide has turned and families can enjoy the park for their Memorial Day cookouts.

Matt Greene with the DCNR says the closures didn’t impact too many people’s plans over the weekend due to the gloomy weather.

“If it would have been really sunny it would have been a completely different story, but it looks like we’re building on the weather, which is going to be great. People can come out, get to the beach to swim — we open swim today — which will be a brave undertaking just because of the temperature,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager, Presque Isle State Park.

The beaches are open until 7:45 p.m. tonight.

For more information on the beaches at Presque Isle, visit facebook.com/padcnr or dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/PresqueIsleStatePark/Pages/default.aspx