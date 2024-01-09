Mother Nature continues to cause problems in the region with severe winter conditions as Presque Isle has placed a short-term closure at the park.

According to Mary Rutkowski, an official from the park, said in a statement:

“Presque Isle State Park Officials announced that effective immediately, Presque Isle State Park is closed. There are high winds, multiple trees and powerlines down blocking the roadways. Power is currently out in the park. Staff will continue to monitor conditions to determine when it is safe to re-open the park.”