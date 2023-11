(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Presque Isle State Park has announced they have temporarily closed down the area due to inclement weather.

According to Mary Rutkowski, the park has closed as concern for visitor safety is high as they are dealing with high waves, high winds and multiple fallen trees. The park is expected to reopen as soon as weather conditions clear and is safe for visitors.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on this story.