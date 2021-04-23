Presque Isle State Park to hold job fair for Lady Kate, Yellow Bike Rental, Boat Livery & concessions

Happening this weekend, Presque Isle State Park is hosting a concessionaires job fair for people in need of a summer job.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Presque Isle with more on this job fair.

Presque Isle State Park is the most visited park in PA with about 4 million visitors annually, and concessionaires are looking for people to hire.

Anyone in need of a summer job is invited to visit the Tom Ridge Environmental Center room 112 Saturday where Presque Isle Concessionaires will have booths set up with applications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The concessionaires that will be at the job fair will include Presque Isle Boat Tours that run the Lady Kate, Yellow Bike Rental, Presque Isle Boat Rental and Presque Isle Concessions.

The assistant manager for Presque Isle Boat Tours says it has been challenging to find people to fill in the open positions.

“Definitely it’s been a struggle, but we’re really excited for this season to get back into the swing of things and get back into the warm weather,” said Taylor Sedney, assistant manager, Presque Isle Boat Tours.

Taylor says their season starts May 22nd and will run at a full schedule this summer.

During the job fair, masks and social distancing are required to ensure everyone’s safety.