Presque Isle State Park to improve area with Greenways Plan

A plan is in the works that will improve the area leading to Presque Isle State Park.

The State of Pennsylvania purchased property on Peninsula Drive at the end of 2020 with a plan to create an area they call Presque Isle Greenways.

This plan would include walking paths and bikeways.

The state is clearing the way to create greenways, demolishing a former bait and tackle shop on Peninsula Drive between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

It is called the Greenways. That project is funded by the state, however, there are plans for other projects to improve that area.

Millcreek Township is waiting for RACP grant funding to start their Presque Isle Gateway Project.

“Residents of the whole region realized that the Presque Isle entrance and Presque Isle itself is a great asset for this corner of Northwest Pennsylvania. So we want to try to improve that,” said Matthew Waldinger, Director of Planning and Development for Millcreek Township.

Schicklays Restaurant is located on Peninsula Drive, however, the building still stands and the greenery surrounding it does not appear to be tended to.

One hotel manager said that while it is disappointing to see businesses be demolished, he looks forward to what these improvements could mean for his business.

Eddy Gray, the Manager of Red Carpet Inn, said that the managers from surrounding businesses are curious about when they will see more progress with the greenways project.

“I would like to see everything start getting built and the stuff that they want to do down there, and an upgrade from what it is now,” said Eddy Gray, Manager of Red Carpet Inn.

