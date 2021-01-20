Presque Isle State Park to receive $1.5 million for sand replenishment

More than $1 million in investment is making way to Presque Isle State Park.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that $1.5 million will be allocated for sand replenishment as part of the park’s 2021 work plan.

According to Matt Greene, the park’s operations manager, this sand will help replenish the areas visited more frequently and areas that are heavily impacted by erosion.

“We all know the need of beach nourishment on Presque Isle, we talk about it on a regular basis. We’re making sure we are lined up not just for 2021, but future years, looking out a lot further into the process. Everybody knows we need that, it’s just one of those things we have to make sure that’s it made way into the work plan as a priority of the Corps of Engineers long term.” Greene said.

A date has not been set for the annual beach walk, which determines the beaches in the most need of sand.