Presque Isle State Park visitors continue to deal with high water along trails

There are growing complaints about the beaches and trails at Presque Isle State Park. High waters have caused a headache for many.

Erie resident Andrea Hart was out riding her bike with her family Wednesday afternoon.

“We tried to do Gull Point Trail and that was all completely under water. there are a couple of other trails that you can’t go very far because you have to turn around because of the water.” Hart said.

“The problem with some of the trails like Gull Point is getting actual equipment in there. It gets stuck because of the flooding and its just really soft. If we could get some of those trails to dry out and probably build them up.” said Bryan Hogan, Park Ranger Supervisor at Presque Isle State Park.

Hogan says that they are monitoring the rising water, but they can only do so much.

“When it dries up, we try to get maintenance out there to clean the debris off of the trail. Sometimes, there is nothing we can do at times, so you have to go around it.” Hogan said.

One cyclist that our crews spoke to says he fears for the future of the park.

“It’s scary because I have children. I have a daughter who is four and a son who is seven months. I want them to come down here and bike with them. I want them to have years and years of fund down here like I have. It feels like we are slowly losing it.” said Christopher Nguyen.

Nguyen says he can usually ride around the entire peninsula in an hour or less.

“It’s kind of a pain because you have to go through the water a lot slower now and it is just awkward.” Nguyen said.

Hogan says sometimes, depending on the flooding, they shut down part of the roadway because logs can overflow in the roads. Right now, crews are doing sand replenishment along the lake shore to stop erosion of the beach.