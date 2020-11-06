Presque Isle to light up for a drive-thru event for the whole family

Sit back and enjoy the ride because Presque Isle Lights 2020 is happening for the very first time!

Various buildings and arenas in the park will be illuminated with holiday light displays. Over 30 Penelec employees are volunteering to set up the lights.

During the event, people can drive in their cars to see the winter wonderland. This drive-thru event will take about 45 minutes to an hour and you will get to see different displays that represent Presque Isle, from deer’s to owls, and much more.

There will also be hot chocolate for you to enjoy while riding through the holiday lights.