Presque Isle to receive $1.5 million for sand replenishment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Presque Isle receives $1.5 million for sand replenishment

Finding funds for sand replenishment on the peninsula just got a bit easier.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $1.5 million for sand replenishment at Presque Isle, part of its 2021 work plan.

The announcement came from Rep. Mike Kelly’s office.

“Presque Isle State Park is a natural treasure and I am thankful to the Army Corps of Engineers for once again granting our request to make its preservation a priority. This $1.5 million in federal assistance, combined with the state matching funds, will go a long way toward combating erosion of Erie’s beaches. Thank you to Senator Toomey and the Army Corps for working with me to get this done.”

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar