Presque Isle to receive $1.5 million for sand replenishment

Finding funds for sand replenishment on the peninsula just got a bit easier.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $1.5 million for sand replenishment at Presque Isle, part of its 2021 work plan.
The announcement came from Rep. Mike Kelly’s office.
“Presque Isle State Park is a natural treasure and I am thankful to the Army Corps of Engineers for once again granting our request to make its preservation a priority. This $1.5 million in federal assistance, combined with the state matching funds, will go a long way toward combating erosion of Erie’s beaches. Thank you to Senator Toomey and the Army Corps for working with me to get this done.”U.S. Representative Mike Kelly