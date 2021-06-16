Presque Isle to restore Perry Monument

Members of the community concerned about damage to the Perry Monument now have some answers.

It’s a story we were first to report over the weekend.

Presque Isle State Park officials released a statement saying in part:

“There is no indication of anyone using any tools to pry anything from the monument, rather things appear to have fallen off naturally.”

Park officials are working with the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission, the DCNR and a restoration company to handle the situation.

“Monuments are important to remember the past, remember these people who served their country. All monuments should be respected and kept in the position they were intended when they were built,” said Jeff Sherry, museum educator, Hagen History Center.

It’s unclear at this time how much repairs will cost.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list