(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The winter weather has been whacky. Some days it has felt like a deep freeze, while many days have felt like winter had waned and spring had sprung early. On Wednesday, March 1, temperatures reached past 50 degrees and the sun found its way to the ground below. At Presque Isle State Park in Erie, fishermen had their boats in the water, and the trails were busy. People may believe that winter is essentially in the rearview, but migratory birds have not been fooled.

“The longer distance migrants that winter in the tropics are not coming back any sooner,” said Sarah Sargent, the executive director of Erie Bird Observatory. She’s the resident expert of all things avian. “The primary catalyst for migratory birds is daylight — that’s not something that changes with climate warming.”

So that’s that. Those birds that travel vast distances each year — like the local celebrity, the Great Lakes piping plover — isn’t being fooled at all. But maybe there’s a slight trick being pulled on the lazy migratory birds that only dip south enough to find food, though that’s part of a longer trend and not simply because Old Man Winter decided to go easy on Erie this past season.

“There is evidence over recent decades that some of these migrants with shorter distances are tending to arrive sooner than they did 40 or 50 years ago,” Sargent said. “In terms of this particular winter, I’m not convinced anything is really showing up that much earlier than normal.”

On social media, there are pictures of robins and red-winged black birds in local backyards. The photos have been shared for weeks. Yes, they’ve arrived early, and individuals of those species of birds often do, but it’s at a great risk, Sargent explained.

“There are always some individuals that push the envelope to get the best territories. Sometimes that does not work out for them because they die when there’s no food here,” she said. “It happens all the time. The warmer weather in those cases does encourage them, but they may or may not survive.”

And speaking of foolish birds being fooled, a purple sandpiper has been seen at Gull Point at Presque Isle State Park for the past several weeks. That bird simply does not belong here. It has drawn attention from birders who hope to add it to their life list, but it’s not a grand revelation for Sargent.

“It seems to be hanging out there. It’s rare, but not completely unheard of,” Sargent said. “The birds winter all along the Atlantic Coast, and they’re usually on the rocky coast. This is not their typical habitat or range.”

(As an aside, Erie Bird Observatory has a volunteer dutifully counting any birds that fly into Presque Isle State Park from the tower on the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. That count has been ongoing since the beginning of February. Results of the ongoing count can be seen on the Trektellen website, which maintains a database of bird counts from sites around the world.)

Some birds are, however, equipped to handle the weather and able to find food during winter warm spells in Erie and, like people, they make their way to Presque Isle State Park whenever they can. We’re talking waterfowl — ducks, geese, seagulls. Certainly, this year with record-low ice levels on Lake Erie has meant for larger gatherings of waterfowl at Presque Isle State Park.

“The waterfowl are doing breeding and courtship displays right now, and it’s fun to watch. We have quite a lot of ring neck ducks right now,” Sargent said. “Waterfowl respond to ice cover and push as far north as they can where there’s open water. Waterfowl might be responding to earlier warming.”

So that’s the update for Erie birds. Meanwhile, way, way south, there’s news from the Florida panhandle. A birder recently photographed a banded Great Lakes piping plover. That piping plover, it turns out, was hatched from eggs that were found at Presque Isle State Park. The eggs were taken from the park and hatched in Michigan where it was eventually released to do its piping plover business. Only 72 pairs of breeding Great Lakes piping plovers exist.

“We were fortunate enough to contribute an unusually large number of eggs and hatchlings… It’s always very heartwarming (to see the photos),” Sargent said. “It’s wonderful for research people who are putting bands on the birds to have confirmation of their survival in the winter. It’s always a mystery — the bird flies away before winter and may or may not come back. It’s good to know the bird was seen at this location on this date.”

