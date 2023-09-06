Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle officials are advising visitors about new park guidelines for events happening over the weekend.

As the Barber Beast on the Bay and Erie Marathon approaches, the park is planning a larger-than-usual attendance and implementing some changes.

The annual Barber Beast on the Bay will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at Beach 11 (Kohler Beach) and wind its way through a collection of obstacles and various terrain as it concludes at Waldameer Park.

Minimal roadway obstructions are expected throughout the park, but the outbound roadway leaving the park will be one lane traveling south to the entrance at Waldameer. Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Erie Marathon will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5 a.m. – noon. The park will reopen to vehicular traffic afterward.

Bicycles and other wheeled vehicles will also be prohibited on park roadways during the road closure. Although, the Karl-Boyes Multi-purpose Trail will be open to park visitors. Following the marathon, Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) will be open for swimming from noon until 6 p.m. Roadways will be re-opened to park visitors.

According to park officials, swimming at Beach 8 is planned to stay open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout September. However, that depends on weather and water conditions and lifeguard staffing availability.

Park-goers are reminded to read the signs at the entrance as to what beaches are open and guarded for swimming, in case there are any changes. They can also call the park office at 814-833-7424 for updates.