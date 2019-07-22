Presque Isle visitors try to beat the heat

Many took the time to step out of the heat and into the water at Presque Isle State Park today. With those rising temperatures, many families looked to stay in the shade as well.

Although it was very hot out there, that didn’t stop beach goers from continuing a tradition of having their breakfast on the beach and just enjoying the sun.

“We do it for 66 years,” said Allen Nicemi, an Erie resident. “I grew up doing this with my family. My grandfather would come out here and get the table before everybody came at seven in the morning.”

Erie resident Becky Sennett encourages everyone to take advantage of it while we still can.

“You know, January, February, April and May it’s been cold,” Sennett said. “You have to take advantage of the weather.”

Another popular activity on the beach today was splashing around in the water.