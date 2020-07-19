Presque Isle Yellow Bike Rental open for a summer outdoor activity during pandemic

Some people are searching for some socially distant activities to do this summer.

Presque Isle Yellow Bike Rental is where some people are heading for a local outdoor excursion.

Presque Isle Yellow Bike Rental is now open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One employee said that there has been a constant flow of business while they have seen at least 100 visitors almost everyday.

Visitors can rent a variety of bicycles as well as surreys, roller-blades, and aqua-cycle water trikes.

After every use, employees will sanitize the rental items with a chemical mix.

Inside of their facility, there are Plexiglas shields to separate staff from the customers.

“The community is going to be able to use this as a positive way to really relieve stress and kind of get rid of that depression people build up during quarantine,” said Drew Kwiatkowski, Employee at Presque Isle Yellow Bike Rental.

If you are interested in checking out Presque Isle Yellow Bike Rental, don’t forget to bring a mask for the check in line.