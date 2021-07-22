Pretty cool sight to see in the sky Friday night!

We have all gazed up to the night sky and have observed a nice, bright full moon. For the month of July, the moon becomes full Friday night at 10:37 ET. According to the Farmers Almanac, the full moon for the month of July is known as the “Full Buck Moon” because this is the time of year that male deer get their new antlers.

Some other monikers that the July full moon is known by are the full “berry” moon, the full “salmon” moon, the full “Thunder” moon, or the full “halfway summer” moon. Of course, our favorite in the Jet Pinpoint Weather Center is the full Thunder moon.

Accompanying the full moon Friday night will be the planets Saturn and Jupiter, which are two of the bigger planets in the solar system. On Friday night when the moon becomes full, look in the southeastern sky around midnight to observe the moon, Saturn and Jupiter, which will appear to be roughly in line with each other.

We expect the weather cooperate for viewing the moon, Saturn and Jupiter. Right now, the forecast calls for a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky.

You can find the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority here.

You can also find a detailed 7-day forecast here as well as track any precipitation by using the interactive doppler radar by clicking this link.