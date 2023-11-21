Local travel for the next few days look pretty good. Outside of the rain and gusty winds today, no snow nor ice is expected Wednesday into the weekend, including the Buffalo, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh areas. In fact, it looks dry for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Temperatures will be on the cool side. Latest local weather updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather
