Preview: 9th Annual Senior Fair and Older Living Expo taking place Monday

The 9th Annual Senior Fair and Older Living Expo is making a return.

Fontaine Glenn was live from McDowell Intermediate School with more on this year’s event.

This year’s fair is returning to an in-person event after COVID-19 forced it to be a drive-thru event last year.

Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Bizzarro is hosting the event Monday, August 16 starting at 9 a.m.

Face masks will be required.

Many vendors specializing in “older living” will be taking part in the expo at McDowell Intermediate High School. There will be plenty of information on state programs available to senior citizens living in our area.

Rep. Bizzarro is welcoming all senior citizens and their caregivers to attend the event.

“We’re having more than 60 vendors present there. Again, we’re gonna have the door prizes, people can walk through, get information about state government and what state related services that they’re entitled too, plus get some health tips from the experts that are there,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D), State Representative.

