Preview: A look at upcoming summer activities taking place downtown

Erie Downtown Partnership continues to hold summer activities for the community.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Perry Square with more on these upcoming events.

As July closes out, activities are still going on for the community. On Tuesdays you can go to Tone Up Tuesdays in Perry Square. It starts at 6 p.m. and is free to anyone who wants to join.

Wellness Wednesdays, get up and enjoy Sunrise Yoga at 6 a.m. at Dobbins Landing, or yoga in Perry Square at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights.

Friday afternoon, you can enjoy your lunch with some live music in Perry Square starting at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to Wellness Wednesdays, Tone Up Tuesdays and live music on Fridays – Lake Erie Cyclefest Downtown Slow Roll is happening Friday evening.

Erie Downtown Partnership, in collaboration with BikeErie, is bringing back Cyclefest Friday, July 30th.

It will begin and end in Perry Square at the stage and go through the route of some of the City of Erie’s upcoming active transportation plan improvements, including new proposed bike lane routes.

A vendor fair with bike supplies, giveaways, food, beer and entertainment will be there until 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must pre-register online before taking part in Cyclefest.

More information on upcoming summer activities can be found online at www.eriedowntown.com/events/

