Preview: Headliners ‘The Vindys’ talk about performance ahead of 8 Great Tuesdays

A popular Ohio band will be hitting the stage Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Highmark Amphitheater in Liberty Park.

And that is good news this morning.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Liberty Park Tuesday morning, joined by lead singer Jackie Popovec and Rick Deak to talk about their performance at the amphitheater.

Jackie Popovec/lead singer

John Anthony on guitar/harmony vocals

Ed Davis on drums

Matt Jackson on bass/harmony vocals

Rick Deak on guitar/harmony vocals

Coming up in the final half hour, “The Vindys” will be back with more on Tuesday night’s performance.

“The Vindys” will perform at the Highmark Amphitheater in Liberty Park at 8 p.m. It is free to attend.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists