Preview: T-Rex Night at the Races happening at Presque Isle Downs & Casino Thursday night

Dinosaurs at the races…

Presque Isle Downs & Casino is having a fun night for the kids while raising some money for a nonprofit.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Presque Isle Downs & Casino Thursday morning. Joining Fontaine with more on the event is Erin Wienczkowski who helped organize the event for the kids.

This is a first for Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a T-Rex Night at the Races… and it’s all for the kids.

The first annual T-Rex Night at the Races will take place August 12th between race 4 & 5 — around 6 p.m.

Live horse racing will start at 4:45 p.m., so get there early and grab a table.

In the next half hour, Fontaine was joined by Arienne Cox to talk more about CANTER PA, a nonprofit that rehomes retired race horses, and how money raised at Thursday night’s event is going to help that nonprofit.

#ArienneStrong cards will be available for $5 at the event, dedicated to a jockey who was injured on the race track last year. Arienne has dedicated all proceeds raised to go to CANTER PA, a non-profit organization dedicated to rehoming retiring ex-racehorses from Pennsylvania by offering a free listing service for the race industry.

People should bring their appetite as well, a few local food trucks will be on site at the event.

There will also be plenty of activities for kids.

Pick your favorite T-Rex to win the race and you and your kids could win an awesome prize.

There will be coloring books and crayons, plush T-Rex and Pony toys and T-Rex themed photo ops, also Smiley’s Ice Cream Truck and CheesErie Food Truck will be on site serving up sweet treats and delicious food all night.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists