Previous Mercyhurst employee faces jail time for forging documents Video

A well-known local performer, Daniel Cabanillas, is pleading guilty to providing false information on a visa request and forging a signature in a letter, all designed to let a foreign student stay and study in America.

Cabanillas allegedly forging a signature saying that the student had been accepted into a master's program at Mercyhurst University in December of 2014. At that point in time, Cabanillas worked in an exchange student program at the university. He was fired from Mercyhurst and now works for Gannon University.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for up to six months in jail but the total possible time could be as much as 10 years.