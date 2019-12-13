Price Rite Marketplace in Harborcreek re-imagines shopping experience

A New Jersey based company, Price Rite Marketplace, has re-opened and re-imagined the shopping experience for their customers.

The store, located in the 4500 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek, is one of nearly 60 stores owned by the company.

Company President Jim Dorey says it was time to change to fit the needs of shoppers.

The new focus is on deeper discounts and fresh foods. This comes after they re-branded in other states like Connecticut and New York.

“It’s a great place to feed your family. It’s a place where people can come in, a convenient shop, and get all of the relevant items that they need, whether it’s a holiday celebration or just to feed the family,” said Jim Dorey, President, Price Rite Marketplace.

Throughout the week there will be in-store giveaways. Today, the first 400 customers received $20 worth of free groceries.