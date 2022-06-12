Erie County Public Library hosted an event on Saturday to welcome members of the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate pride.

Teens gathered and made chalk art to express their pride and connected with other members of the community.

Those in attendance did their part in helping to honor, celebrate, and highlight the history and achievements of the LGBTQ+ members.

The acting chair of the library’s teen advisory board shared why LGBTQ+ teens struggle more than most to be comfortable with who they are.

“Pride can be a little bit overwhelming for people who are just developing their personalities and figuring out who they are. So this is a good first step to get into the mode of just celebrating yourself for who you are. If you’re an ally, if you’re a person on the queer spectrum, any kind of way. So they main priority of the event is to show everybody that you’re welcome in the community that you were born in,” said Clara Tupitza, Chair of Teen Advisory Board.

The event was free and open to all teens ages 13-18.