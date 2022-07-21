A pride flag was burned leaving employees at a health clinic looking for the culprit.

It happened at Central Outreach Wellness Center on State Street.

The clinical director said a client alerted them to the burned flag outside the building Thursday morning.

The director goes on to say the suspect pulled the pole out and set the flag on fire.

He adds it’s discouraging to see someone try to ruin a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

“I just really feel like whoever went out of their way to show hate, or try to discourage someone, or to disrespect what we’re working to accomplish here. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to continue. We already replaced the flag,” said Dalen Michael, Clinical Director at Central Outreach Erie.

A police report has been filed. Employees are also reviewing surveillance video.