The Erie community is gearing up for Pride Month. The LGBTQ flag was raised earlier on June 1 at UPMC Hamot. Other businesses along State Street also showed the same support.

“Love the queens, love the event, and love the energy that Rebecca Mae and all of the queens bring to Erie,” said Stephen Wingerder, Erie Resident.

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted the first event on June 1 as they put on drag queen bingo.

“It’s just great that we have the ability to express who we are and what we are to the community,” said Alysin Wonderland, Host of Drag Queen Bingo.

This year you can expect the usual events such as the social and happy hours, along with Pride Night, Drive Your Pride, and more.

There is one event that will be new this year which is a Pride parade in Meadville.

There will also be new additions to the annual Pride parade here in Erie.

“We are filling the entire Perry Square this year, so we are not only going to have the west side like we normally have, but we are going to have a health and wellness zone, and we have partnered with the Erie Playhouse with a youth zone,” said Alex Sphon, President of NWPA Pride Alliance.

With the new parade in Meadville, people said they are excited to show their support.

“That’s really what pride is about is just loving each other and supporting one another, and that’s what I love about it. I’m just out here having fun and spreading the love,” said Jessica Deitz, Erie Resident.

There will be more exciting news about what to expect for Pride Month this year following a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2.

