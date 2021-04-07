PrideFest to take place virtually for second year

Erie’s LGBTQIA+ community will celebrate PrideFest virtually for the second year in a row.
PrideFest will take place virtually on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
The NWPA Pride Alliance is partnering with the Erie Playhouse to present Erie Virtual Pride 2021 on the LECOM Stage at the Playhouse.
Additional information can be found on NWPA Pride’s Facebook page.
We are happy to announce a partnership with the Erie Playhouse for the second year in a row to bring Virtual Pride to…Posted by NW PA Pride Alliance, Inc. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021