Primanti Brothers giving out free sandwiches to veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Primanti Brothers restaurant kicking of Veterans Day with a thank you.

All active or retired military were invited to enjoy a free sandwich. Many of Primanti Brothers hardworking employees have dedicated themselves to protecting our freedom.

In appreciation of their hard work, the restaurant wants to honor all veterans. The veterans can stop by the restaurant and receive a free classic sandwich.

“We’re acknowledging and respectfully thanking our veterans that are giving back to us like they do everyday. They’re giving their lives and risking the highest risk that they can.” said Brittany Tombaugh, Assistant General Manager of Primanti Bros.

Any active or retired military member should bring their military ID to get a free meal. The offer continues tomorrow.