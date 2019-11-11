Primanti Brothers offering a free classic sandwich to active duty or retired military personnel

Primanti Brothers restaurant is kicking off Veterans Day with a thank you to those who are serving or have served for our country.

All active duty or retired military are invented to enjoy a free sandwich for Veterans Day today.

Many Primanti Bros employees have dedicated themselves to protecting our freedom. In appreciation of their hard work, the restaurant wants to honor all veterans.

Veterans can stop by the restaurant today to receive a free classic sandwich.

“We’re acknowledging and respectfully thanking our veterans that are giving back to us like they do everyday. They’re giving their lives and risking the highest that they can,” said Brittany Tombaugh, Assistant General Manager, Primanti Bros. Restaurant.

Any active duty or retired military member should bring their military I.D. to receive a free classic sandwich today.