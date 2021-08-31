Princeton Review names GCC one of the best colleges in America

GROVE CITY — Grove City College (GCC) is one of America’s best colleges, according to the latest release of The Princeton Review.

GCC ranked in the top 15 percent in “The Best 387 Colleges.” The educational testing and prep company’s guide, which was released on Tuesday, takes into account a variety of student-centered metrics, including cost, value, academics and quality of life.

“We salute Grove City College for its outstanding academics and we are genuinely pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief and lead author of the guide.

The Princeton Review also placed GCC in the categories “Best Northeastern College” and “Best Value College,” based on a combination of institutional and student survey data, including academic rigor, affordability and career outcomes for graduates, to name a few.

The College’s Career Services Office, which Princeton Review ranked eighth in the nation last year, and intramural sports programs are included in the guide’s “Great List” feature, which highlights outstanding performance in key services and areas of college life.

The Review reads: “The low cost of tuition is just gravy, as is the strong alumni network and ‘really good reputation with employers.’”

