City of Erie residents will have an opportunity to recycle glass and food compost each Monday this month.

The City of Erie Public Works is working with Prism Glass Recycling and Penn State Behrend on a pilot recycling program.

They will collect food compost and glass on July 11, 18, and 25 in certain city neighborhoods.

City officials are looking to see if this is a viable option to reduce tipping fees, and to help Erie become a more sustainable place.

“Currently we have a pilot agreement with Prism Glass and we allow them to put collection boxes at several locations throughout the city. We feel it’s important to promote recycling, and we’re happy to take the opportunity to partner with them,” said Chuck Zysk, Director of Public Works.

Find a location to recycle your glass at prismrecycling.com.