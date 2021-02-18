Prism Glass Recycling begins program with first glass pickup in North East

Area residents now have another option when looking to recycle their glass.

Prism Glass Recycling, owned by the Erie Management Group, is picking up its first box of glass in North East.

The municipal pilot program is through a public and private partnership with the Erie County recycling program.

When there is enough volume of glass, it’s picked up and sent to Mount Pleasant, Pa. for crushing.

“It’s a pilot program that we’re running for six month to a year. We will have 15 areas throughout the county.” said Nick Bruno, Business Development Manager for the Erie Development Group.

Prism Glass is only accepting bottles and jars.