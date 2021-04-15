Prism Glass Recycling collecting 25 tons of glass from public collections boxes

Prism Glass Recycling is circulating the economy through glass recycling.

Today, the first load of 25 tons of glass recycling material from public collections will be going to the regional glass processor CAP Glass. CAP Glass is a company that partners with Prism Glass Recycling.

Once the glass is taken to the processor, it’s sorted, crushed and ends up at two Pennsylvania bottle manufactures to be processed into glass cullet.

Then, it will go back onto grocery shelves.

Residents can find the big blue boxes at 15 locations throughout Erie County.