Pro Network workshops

People might think it an unlikely partnership: Erie Arts and Culture and the Crime Victims Center, but it actually isn’t.

About six months ago, the Erie Playhouse, Erie Arts and Culture and the Crime Victims Center discussed training specific to theatre. This regards the blurred lines that present themselves in the field with such close interactions, perhaps even a shared kiss on stage.

“I think anything you can do that is proactive instead of reactive is beneficial to the sector as well as the community,” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture.

The National Endowment for the Arts is helping with a $25,000 grant to create a series of training workshop called Pro Network.

The partnership between EAC and CVC will help the educate about mandated reporting, the importance of consent in an intimate setting, as well as respectful business practices and spaces.

“It’s really important that both people understand their roles and sure the other person is feeling comfortable and safe in that interaction, especially when they are being choreographed by a third party,” said Amy Blackman, Director of Prevention Education at CVC.

Blackman says the safer one feels in their work environment leads to better productivity.

The New York Times first revealed revelation about the Erie Art Museum’s former Executive Director Joshua Helmer. He is accused of inappropriated interactions with multiple women who worked for him.

This training may have made a difference.

“I think the likelihood that it would happen could be potential less. I think we’ll never be able to remove all risk, but it is certainly about trying to mitigate risk the best we can and being proactive in our efforts,” said Fisher.

Fisher added he wants to ensure the arts and culture sector of Erie is a safe space for learning as well as creative exploration.

Many of the training workshops are still being developed.