Probation/Parole Board Office calls for hazmat team

Calls rang out around 3pm today for a hazmat team to report to the Probation/Parole Board Office. This comes after 5/6 people were sent to UPMC Hamot for treatment after being exposed to an unknown substance.

Our area is not the only on affected. Over 20 people were reported ill in Ohio, as well and all Pennsylvania State Prisons are now ordered to go on lockdown.

We have a reporter investigating and will update you as we learn more.